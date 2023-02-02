Tacky wedding guests protest cash bar, steal gifts, start food fight, and more.

Wedding guests famously let loose when the drinks start flowing and the dance floor fills up, but what happens when your particularly unruly guests are so unhinged that they start...stealing your gifts?

When a disappointed wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about some fellow guests who clearly must've left their manners and human decency at the door, people were eager for every last detail.

Wedding guests put all their effort for the day into trashing wedding...

A few years ago a friend and I went together to the wedding of some mutual friends (both invited, decided to be each other’s plus 1). We’ll call them Donna and Dave. They were absolutely lovely people and a lovely couple and proof that you don’t need a lot of money to put together a great wedding. They went to SO much effort and worked incredibly hard on it.