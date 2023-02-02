Tacky wedding guests protest cash bar, steal gifts, start food fight, and more.

When a disappointed wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about some fellow guests who clearly must've left their manners and human decency at the door, people were eager for every last detail.
A few years ago a friend and I went together to the wedding of some mutual friends (both invited, decided to be each other’s plus 1). We’ll call them Donna and Dave. They were absolutely lovely people and a lovely couple and proof that you don’t need a lot of money to put together a great wedding. They went to SO much effort and worked incredibly hard on it.
When we arrived about half the guests were in jeans, t-shirts, tank tops and what I can only describe as grotty dresses. The invitation said “cocktail” and while I don’t think the bride and groom expected people in Armani it doesn’t cost a lot to make an effort and look nice and presentable.