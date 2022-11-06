Guy's mom invites fiancé's estranged father to wedding without asking; gets uninvited.

My fiancee (29f) and I (34m) are getting married in two weeks after 13 years of friendship, and four years of dating. She's fantastic and our relationship has been so good for the both of us. Planning the wedding has been uncomplicated and fun. We included my mother a lot, for example, my fiancee took her dress shopping.

My fiancee has always had a good relationship with my parents, and it grew much closer over the past year, after her mother died. They kind of see her as another child and I know that my fiancee appreciates that immensely. As for my fiancee's father, she went NC with him when she was 15.