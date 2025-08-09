'I had a wonderful wedding but I am still angry one year later.'

My husband and I got married last year in Italy. We booked an entire Palazzo for our guests, since they came from Germany, Italy and the US and we wanted them to spend some days with us to make the journey worth it.
We put so much effort into planning and taking everyones needs into account (eg cant take the stairs, is to pregnant to use a bathtub so the bathroom needs a shower, is super introverted so they will need a room far away from everyone else) when allocating the rooms. My husbands father and his brother even got an entire "house" that was attached to the Palazzo for themselves.
On the day when all the guests arrived, we were super busy showing 80 people their rooms and everything, when we learned, that hubby's uncle brought his girlfriend. We thought, he would come alone since he was newly divorced.
But since he had a double room in this extra house we thought they will be fine. Well...this woman was the most entitled person I ever met. She said, that she will not share a bathroom with her boyfriends brother because she does not know him.
Girl, you don't know anyone, you showed up to a wedding you weren't invited to! But my hubby is a very nice person, so he shifted some people and rooms around, to make this random person that he met 5 min ago happy. She was lucky that she talked to him and not me first. I would have sent her to find a hotel for herself.
Whatever, we tried to make the most of the time we have with our families. The night before the actual wedding, we organised an all you can eat pizza buffet for everyone, so that our families and friends had more time to get to know each other.
Everyone was there except for rebound-lady. I asked hubby's uncle where she is and he said she got too much sun and does not feel well. Ok fine, hope she is better tomorrow.
On the day of the actual wedding she managed to not only upset me, but basically everyone. After the ceremony when everyone came to congratulate, I asked her if she was feeling better and if I should ask the staff to seat her in a less sunny place.
Her answer was "oh no that is fine, I did not get too much sun, I just did not give a damn about your pizza party and family". It was really hard to keep smiling and not strangle her in this moment. After the ceremony we had dinner and photos which Uncle and Rebound missed.
Everyone wanted to change afterwards because it was really warm and despite having a "come as you are, Hawaii shirts are welcome" dress code, everyone was sweaty and gross.
So we went back to the Palazzo to find uncle and rebound lady doing the deed in the pool of the Palazzo that everyone had access to. Right next to the entrance. Even my husband, who is a very calm and chill person was beyond pissed and felt very disrespected.
Now, one year later we are kind of laughing about them, but also still a wee bit angry, that someone would misbehave as much. Hubby and uncle are not talking anymore so we dont know, if they are still together. But I bet not.
Edit to add: Have I metioned how said uncle interpreted our "please don't die in the heat of Italy" Dress code? We specifically stated "come as you feel comfy, we encourage casual colourful shirts and dresses. Please don't wear a suit".
He wore a black shiny satin suit, without a shirt, a straw hat and was barefoot. I mean, it certainly was an outfit the entire wedding party remembered. I am laughing every time someone mentions it.
I know it still stings new because it's only a year old, but I promise you, this will be a funny story down the road. Less "Can you believe that entitled b-word and the sleazy uncle?" and "OMG do you remember Uncle and his Rebound Chick going at it in the pool and we were all like OH MY GAWWWWWDDD."
Sometimes the bitterest disappointments turn into the funniest dinner stories. It takes a while, but it will happen!
She showed up uninvited, acted like a brat, and then had the audacity to disrespect your wedding. Glad your husband cut contact. Some people don’t deserve an invite to your life, let alone your wedding.
Her answer "oh no that is fine, I did not get to much sun, I just did not give a damn about your pizza party and family". Me: "I didn't really give a damn about your skanky ass either, but unlike you, I was trying to be polite."
Ganonderp314 (OP)
Yeah that captures what I was thinking in that moment really well. On any other day of my life I would have said it straight to her face, but we tried to keep our wedding as negativity free as possible. But yeah if I ever meet that Schreckschraube again, I will be less nice for sure.
Super trashy! She's trashy and rude! On a side note, your wedding sounds amazing, and im jelly!
Ganonderp314 (OP)
Thank you, it sounds way more fancy and expensive than it was. It was basically a bunch of drunk people chilling at the pool for 3 days and then have a bit of storytelling and silent disco on the last. And we got wedding crashed by a bunch of monks that paraded around our dinner tables with their holy boom box.
I am half italian so I expected something like that, but hubby and his family were so confused. So yes, it was fun and I would totally recommend the place for people who do not mind a bit of chaos.
A person who doesn’t like pizza isn’t a person worth remembering. Your wedding sounds like a dream!
If it helps, what sticks out to me about this story is how thoughtful you were to all your guests. You sound like such a kind person and theyre lucky to have you.