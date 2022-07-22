Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride asks if it's bad to disinvite relatives who won't participate in spooky wedding.

Bride asks if it's bad to disinvite relatives who won't participate in spooky wedding.

Missy Baker
Jul 22, 2022 | 6:33 PM
ADVERTISING

Elaborate theme weddings are becoming more and more popular these days leaving some people very excited and others rolling their eyes or clutching their pearls at the downfall of traditional white- weddings.

Reddit user u/zombiebouqets falls under the excited category as she and her fiancé plan the spooky wedding of their dreams. In attendance will be zombies, werewolves, and a few very annoyed relatives.

This bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for dis-inviting my fiancé's aunt and uncle from our wedding unless they agree to honor our wedding's color scheme?"

She writes:

My fiancé Jeremy and I are having a Creature Feature-themed wedding. In order to save money we're having before October instead of around Halloween. We sent out our invitations a couple of weeks ago and have started to hear back from people.

It's seriously being a headache because every other person has some kind of gripe about our wedding. No children under 15 are allowed. There's no ring bearer or flower girls or junior bridesmaids- but relatives in either family think their kid should have that honor.

Love my nieces, nephews, and little cousins but the main reason for this is the Creature Feature aspect. Lots of zombies, vampires, werewolves, etc. Stuff like instead of my father walking me down the aisle to the podium, we're going to be chased by zombified wedding party to the podium.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content