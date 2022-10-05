High school bully bride seeks advice after bridesmaid/victim roasts her at wedding.

While almost everyone can see that Regina George of "Mean Girls" is a classic, textbook bully...would you expect her lunch table clique to attend her future wedding one day?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her bridesmaid's awkward wedding toast, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for confronting a close friend after she recounted her bullying experience from me on my wedding day?

I (28F) just recently got married last week. And from the title of this post, you can see that I am not really the best person. I have a close friend who we'll call Jana (28F). Jana and I have not always been friends.

In HS, I constantly teased her, calling her the nerd of the class cause I was an insecure as$ (she got really good grades). Maybe because I teased her, other people also started teasing her on her grades.