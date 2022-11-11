Someecards Logo
Hotel employee begs guests who don't RSVP to stop showing up to weddings.

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 11, 2022 | 4:54 PM
Sneaking into a stranger's wedding you weren't invited to is usually more of a fantasy than a real-life Saturday night adventure, but what about a wedding that you were invited to, but the couple assumed you wouldn't be coming?

What happens when there are no chairs for you and your plus-one who ignored the wedding invitation for 3 months and didn't respond to the bride's 10 texts asking "are you coming to my wedding?" So, when a frustrated hotel employee decided to vent to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about entitled guests semi-crashing weddings on a regular basis, people were appalled at the audacity.

DO NOT just show up to a wedding - seriously...

I can’t believe I have to even say this. It happens at least once a month at our hotel.
Reception starts, Angry guests demand that chairs are missing and start harassing banquet staff that they can’t find their seats. Sooooo management steps in and asks...

“Did you see your name on the seating chart?” “Are you on the guest list?” “Did you RSVP?” “Were you invited” The answer to these always ends up being some version of no. They came with someone else, brought by their other friends or family member but they know the couple.

Rolling their eyes at us like “duh."

Sources: Reddit
