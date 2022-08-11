Wife asks if she was wrong not to tell husband he smelled bad at friends' wedding.

How bad do you have to stink in order to ruin someone's entire wedding?

Reddit user u/AcceptableScene6870 found out the answer to this question when her husband showed up at their friends' wedding reeking like a corpse-filled landfill covered in burnt hair. The couple has now lost multiple friendships thanks to this stinky mishap, but the olfactory offender himself blames his wife for not reminding him to shower.

Now, this wife is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not telling my husband he smells sooner and ruining a friend’s wedding?"

She writes:

This week was the wedding of two of my husband’s (33M) and my (31F) longtime friends.