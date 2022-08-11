Wife asks if she was wrong not to tell husband he smelled bad at friends' wedding.

Reddit user u/AcceptableScene6870 found out the answer to this question when her husband showed up at their friends' wedding reeking like a corpse-filled landfill covered in burnt hair. The couple has now lost multiple friendships thanks to this stinky mishap, but the olfactory offender himself blames his wife for not reminding him to shower.
She writes:
This week was the wedding of two of my husband’s (33M) and my (31F) longtime friends.
For some background, recently we’ve been having some issues. I told him I needed some space, so we agreed he should move back in with his mom temporarily. I wasn’t thrilled about this because she tends to baby him, though I had to accept it as he had nowhere else to go and I wanted him out of the house.