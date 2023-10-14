Wife doesn't see 'husband' for 3 years, then his sister invites her to wedding. UPDATED

I ended up giving him an ultimatum of either meeting with me before the wedding or neither my son nor I would attend. I expected him to ignore it, but he reached out to me a few hours later and we arranged to meet a week later.

The meeting went fine. It was very awkward at first, but I got out most of what I wanted to say. He agreed we couldn’t keep doing things the way we were doing them but claimed he had no use for a divorce so, if I wanted one, I should file. This annoyed me because he said he would file when we split, so we argued over it for a while.