Husband refuses to go to SIL's wedding on anniversary of his family's death. AITA

One wife was upset when her husband refused to attend her sister's wedding because the date fell on the anniversary of his own family's tragedy. She thinks he should support his SIL and attend but he tells her he just can't handle a celebration on the anniversary of his darkest day. This wife explains the situation to readers online and wonders if she is asking too much.
I've been married to my husband 'Ford' for almost a year.
6 to 7 years ago Ford's family went through a major tragedy (before we started dating), in which he lost 5 family/extended family members.
He's pretty sensitive about it, and usually spends time that day 'reflecting' and visits his mom.
I'm very close to my sister, she's getting married later this year and I'm MOH. Her wedding date, however, falls on this 'tragedy date'.