Husband refuses to go to SIL's wedding on anniversary of his family's death. AITA

A familial wedding on the anniversary of a tragic family death is an admittedly difficult situation.

One wife was upset when her husband refused to attend her sister's wedding because the date fell on the anniversary of his own family's tragedy. She thinks he should support his SIL and attend but he tells her he just can't handle a celebration on the anniversary of his darkest day. This wife explains the situation to readers online and wonders if she is asking too much.

AITA for wanting my husband to attend my sister's wedding?

throwaway_account437

I've been married to my husband 'Ford' for almost a year.

6 to 7 years ago Ford's family went through a major tragedy (before we started dating), in which he lost 5 family/extended family members.

He's pretty sensitive about it, and usually spends time that day 'reflecting' and visits his mom.