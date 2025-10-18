'My husband’s coworker expected me to film her wedding for free, then dragged my name through his office when I refused.' UPDATED

I told her clearly that I wasn’t available that weekend and had already booked another client. She just said, Okay, but I really hope you reconsider.

The wedding day on the last Saturday of September 28th. At 7:10 a.m., my phone started ringing nonstop. It was Rachel. When I finally picked up, she was crying and yelling that her videographer had canceled at the last minute and she needed me to come through for her.

I told her I had another client and couldn’t just abandon them. She completely lost it, accusing me of being heartless and ungrateful after she’d always been so nice to me and my husband. I told her this was exactly why I don’t mix work and personal connections, and I hung up. I blocked her number right after.