'I crashed a biker wedding. AITA?'

This was probably 10 years years ago. I was waitressing at a gentleman's club and this group of young cute bikers came in. Not officially in a club but just young dudes with bikes.
They were celebrating a bachelor party and "They're doing it traditional!" The wedding was the next day. So dumb haha because they were getting tanked. They were going back to their warehouse to the after party and asked me and my friend to join.
It was fun and innocent, just chilling, playing some beer pong. They were talking about the wedding and half the dudes weren't even invited. One guy tells me he has a plus one and his date ditched him last minute and he asked if I wanted to come.
Well ,drunk 24 year old me was like "This is my chance to crash a wedding! I'll probably never get another chance, I have to do this." They all decide they're riding their bikes to the wedding and we're gonna have a grand ol' time.
Morning comes and I feel like I got hit by a train. I was like "I'm too hungover for this, BUT I must crash this wedding." I put on a dress because I'm completely daft to how motorcycles work. Then dude picks me up on a freaking crotch rocket. I have no idea how this was supposed to impress me, but here we are, there's no turning back.
I hop on, my dress is flying up in the wind uncontrollably, we get on the interstate and I'm afraid for my life. It starts raining. I don't know if you've ever been on a bike in the rain but it feels like 1000 needles punching you. Then I realize this wedding is 45 minutes away. I'm sure this was my punishment for wanting to crash in the first place.
We get to the wedding. It's in a public park, under a pavilion. There's a veggie tray and some chips on a table with a keg next to it, and about 25 guests. I did not blend in. All the other guys drove their cars because they knew it was gonna rain. I looked like a survived a tornado.
We walk up to the pavilion and I'm the only plus one that doesn't know anyone. The bride knew I was from the gentleman's club her husband had been at the night before and she shot me daggers the whole time. I honestly felt really bad.
I thought I'd show up to an actual wedding and be a wallflower. Nope, front and center. I'm still so hungover, combined with the hell ride, and I feel like absolute garbage for being a blemish on the bride's big day.
I also didn't take into account this dude was my only way out of there so I was trapped in the most uncomfortable setting while trying not to lay my head on a picnic table. Finally it ended and I had to suffer another 45 mins home. So I guess I got what I deserved. Biker bride, if you're out there, I'm am so sorry. I'm a jerk haha.
You were invited by another guest as their plus one - being invited to a wedding the opposite of crashing it.
I wonder if the bride was less mad at you and more so mad at the guy for bringing a random person. Based on the fact that the man didn't even check the weather before putting himself and you on a bike, he probably wasn't paying much attention to how out of left field it would be to bring a waitress from a strip club 😂
You did this so you could gift us this fabulous story years later! “I looked like I survived a tornado” 🌪️ is my favorite part, lol.
hmmmmmmmm_okay (OP)
Haha, I'm happy you found the funny in it.
At least you owned up to being a jerk 😂
Most people lack that level of self introspection
It’s always funny when readers coddle the OP on stories like these but if this were the bride posting this story today, readers would rip you to shreds.
That being said, if I was the bride and a hungover “waitress” 🙄 from the club showed up looking like a drowned rat to my intimate wedding, I would have been freaking furious too. Props to you for owning it but damn, that’s the trashiest thing I’ve ever heard 😂 That poor bride.
This wasn’t wedding crashing. She wasn’t a jerk. She just made a bad decision at a young age. She owned up to it and apologized to the bride (if the bride ever sees this).
To everyone shouting, "This isn't wedding crashing!" I would like to share my experience. I had a 25-person wedding. There weren't any plus ones. At some point before the wedding, one of my husband's best friends (we basically had immediate family, one set of grandparents, a favorite aunt, and each had our two best friends) said to him, "Yeah, I'm thinking of who to bring as my date."
He had to tell him in no uncertain terms that this was not a "bring a date" type of wedding and he would not be bringing some random person that we didn't know when we had whittled our guest list down to the 25 most important people in our lives.
We also had an extravagant dinner and venue, so we were paying like $300 per guest. But what if he hadn't said that? What if he just assumed and brought a random person? That, unfortunately, is what happened to OP!
This is honestly hilarious and painful at the same time. 😂 You really went through the full chaotic-crasher experience hungover, rain-soaked, tornado hair, veggie trays, angry bride, the works.
At least you can say you’ve truly lived the wedding crasher fantasy, even if reality hit a lot harder than expected. Props for owning it and apologizing that’s some solid character development right there.