'I crashed a biker wedding. AITA?'

_Vacation_mode_

This wasn’t wedding crashing. She wasn’t a jerk. She just made a bad decision at a young age. She owned up to it and apologized to the bride (if the bride ever sees this).

AprilisAwesome-o

To everyone shouting, "This isn't wedding crashing!" I would like to share my experience. I had a 25-person wedding. There weren't any plus ones. At some point before the wedding, one of my husband's best friends (we basically had immediate family, one set of grandparents, a favorite aunt, and each had our two best friends) said to him, "Yeah, I'm thinking of who to bring as my date."

He had to tell him in no uncertain terms that this was not a "bring a date" type of wedding and he would not be bringing some random person that we didn't know when we had whittled our guest list down to the 25 most important people in our lives.