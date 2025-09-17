'I never want to be a bridesmaid again.'

Everyone just got there at 8am or 9am or whenever the hell they wanted. (Only 1 person got there at 6:30am. The true friend who got roasted about having a funeral dress.) No one seems concerned. They're just sitting around waiting their turn for the 1 single makeup artist. The bride is stressed and ignores us all.

Eventually everyone is done. At this point, the bride is understandably very stressed. Although we're 2 hours behind schedule, she prioritizes filming a TikTok video with all of us.

Then the gifts we bought her are quickly pulled out of the gift bag, and she poses with them for the camera without actually looking at any of them. She later dumps all the gifts out so she can use the gift bag as a carrier for some of her stuff.