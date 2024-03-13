'My BFF and his wife made me the unpaid help at their wedding and it cost me $600.' UPDATED + CONCLUDED

Groom: I was wondering if you would want to usher for me? It's no big deal if you can't, but I want you to be there for me if you can, you know? Like, be a part of the wedding." Me (very touched): Yeah! Of course I can, dude. Anything for you two.

Groom: Thank you so much. You know, we also have the rehearsal dinner next week. I know it's late notice, but if you can make it... Me: I'll have to see if I can leave work early, but I'm already there, man. Thanks for thinking of me!