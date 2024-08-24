Bride-to-be left speechless as friends plan baby shower on her wedding day, invite her.

The birth was planned a full 2 months after our wedding date, but I made sure to tell our pregnant friend that there was absolutely no pressure for her to come.

She actually confessed it might be a high risk pregnancy for her so she probably won't come, but will insist her partner join the party since he is the friend of the groom and deserves a night of fun with the band, all good for me!

The deadline for the RSVP starts creeping up, and I ask my fiance if he heard anything from this specific couple, he says he reached out but the guy still isn't sure if he can join, they have medical visits scheduled, all good, this is an exception we knew about.