Bride-to-be left speechless as friends plan baby shower on her wedding day, invite her.

BakersTea
I'm over it now, but it definitely was a wtf moment for me. Thought I'd share because people always find a way to surprise you. We gave our invitations in hand to my fiance's friends on a weekend trip to a cabin. We thought it was a good opportunity to save on stamps.
We didn't know a couple was expecting or were going to make their announcement then. This was a shared organized event, all the couples pitched in, and everyone knew about our engagement and our wedding date months before when we settled on the venue.
We don't see them all together very often so it made sense that people would share their good news/ celebrate milestones at the same time. There was also a Christmas gift swap that couldn't be done before and a few late birthday gifts too. So in my mind it's all good news all around.
The birth was planned a full 2 months after our wedding date, but I made sure to tell our pregnant friend that there was absolutely no pressure for her to come.
She actually confessed it might be a high risk pregnancy for her so she probably won't come, but will insist her partner join the party since he is the friend of the groom and deserves a night of fun with the band, all good for me!
The deadline for the RSVP starts creeping up, and I ask my fiance if he heard anything from this specific couple, he says he reached out but the guy still isn't sure if he can join, they have medical visits scheduled, all good, this is an exception we knew about.
The day we go to file the paperwork for our marriage licence, my fiance receives a message in the friend group chat : "Hey guys, we would love to invite your ladies to xx Baby Shower !!!! On -wedding date-".
My jaw dropped at the audacity. He looks at me and starts angrily typing, "sorry mate but I'm kind of busy getting married that day". In my mind I was like that's one way to RSVP no, lol.
But the guy still insisted after that he "might" come, that guys might not be invited to the baby shower.... I knew there's no way he's coming and he did in fact confirm later he would not.
I get that having babies is a huge milestone, and you should want to celebrate that, prioritise that. Of course, your pregnant partner trumps your friend's wedding, but don't invite them to an event the same day, maybe?
DisastrousMachine568
Odd behavoiur, and disrespectful. Are you sure you all are friends?
BakersTea (OP)
We know what to expect now, we're staying cordial because we don't want to disrupt the group. But yeah I should probably stop saying "friends" at this point.
daughterofbee
This couple sucks. They sound competitive. Does it clash with your wedding time? I can guarantee you that more people will want to go to a wedding than a baby shower, especially knowing this nonsense they pulled.
BakersTea (OP)
It did overlap for sure, and from the mutual friends who RSVPd yes, they all showed up to our wedding, which I'm grateful for. They all thought it was weird and told my husband not to sweat it.
Sunshine_Jules
I totally would have sent the message your husband typed.
gobsmacked247
This is probably incendiary but other than the two people involved and their relatives, for whom would a baby shower be a bigger deal than a wedding? Birth, yes. Shower, no.
I don’t believe for even a minute that they were too busy to note that the dates coincide. Even if you don’t keep the wedding date top of mind, and surely why would they, you know the month.
A quick check would have verified the date. They chose to ignore all common sense and went ahead knowing they were forcing their friends to choose one over another.
illinifreak9
Had something somewhat similar happen to me - we had to reschedule our wedding reception due to COVID and sent out the invites to our families well in advance and about a week before in a family FB page, one of my husband's cousins posted they were inviting everyone to some event they were hosting for a local group they were part of on the same day.
One of his aunts politely said they would have loved to have joined, but were going to be celebrating us at our reception, which I so appreciated. (This cousin has never been a fan of me, so I wasn't really surprised).