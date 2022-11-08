Someecards Logo
Is it weird to invite your college ex-boyfriend to your wedding without a plus-one?

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 8, 2022 | 5:27 PM
Nothing can ruin a sentimental and romantic wedding moment quite like looking back at the crowd of smiling family and friends and seeing your partner's ex...

Many people are capable of maintaining healthy and happy friendships with former partners, but do you really want them present on your wedding day? Do you care if your future spouse invites their exes to your wedding? There isn't really a standard wedding etiquette rule on whether or not this situation is a faux pas, but I'm sure there are at least ten Taylor Swift songs about it. So, when a concerned wife decided to consult the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her husband's ex-girlfriend's wedding, people were quick to pile on.

My husband’s ex-girlfriend (from college) sent him a wedding invitation...

I’ve been with my husband for almost 8 years now and they dated 10 years ago when they were in college. I guess they ended on good terms, but it’s not like they ever have talked since the break up. I never met her nor have I brought her up, so I was surprised to see her wedding invitation in the mail today.

Sources: Reddit
