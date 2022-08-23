Groom asks if he was wrong to kick brother out of wedding for sneaking in booze.

Weddings are a time for two people to celebrate their love and commitment to one another with their friends and family. Some people also use them as a time to party their butts off.

Reddit user u/rageragerage_ wanted to have an alcohol-free wedding to respect his partner's commitment to sobriety. They listed that no alcohol would be served on their invitation, but the groom's 21-year-old brother took that as a challenge and snuck in a flask. The groom kicked his brother and sister-in-law out of the event immediately after discovering they broke the rules.

Now, he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not giving my brother a second chance at my wedding?"

He writes:

I wish this wasn’t plaguing my mind as much as it is, but here we are. My husband and I (29M and 26M) got married last weekend. The actual event was beautiful and we both had a lovely time. We kept the ceremony itself very small, only inviting 15 people, but wanted a huge party for our reception.