Groom asks if he was wrong to kick brother out of wedding for sneaking in booze.

Reddit user u/rageragerage_ wanted to have an alcohol-free wedding to respect his partner's commitment to sobriety. They listed that no alcohol would be served on their invitation, but the groom's 21-year-old brother took that as a challenge and snuck in a flask. The groom kicked his brother and sister-in-law out of the event immediately after discovering they broke the rules.
He writes:
I wish this wasn’t plaguing my mind as much as it is, but here we are. My husband and I (29M and 26M) got married last weekend. The actual event was beautiful and we both had a lovely time. We kept the ceremony itself very small, only inviting 15 people, but wanted a huge party for our reception.
We made it clear in advance that no alcohol would be served. We wanted to ensure that no one overindulged and did something they might not do otherwise. The bigger reason is that my husband struggled with alcoholism before he and I met.