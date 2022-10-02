Women asks if she was wrong to not kick out wedding guest who poured drink on SIL.

From 27dressesinmaine on Reddit comes an interesting story of exacting justice on an inconsiderate wedding guest.
Around three months ago, I, 25F, got married to husband 27M. Since then I’ve been hearing about this from my in-laws nonstop.
Here's the story...
My husband has younger sister, Alice, 22F, who in my opinion is a total brat. Alice had some type of childhood sickness, but she overcame it, however his parents were extremely lenient with her to the point where she cannot be corrected in any form without it being a big deal.
She has been let go from multiple jobs because of this and she doesn’t have many friends, and always has to be the center of attention. At my other SIL’s birthday, their parents got Alice a gift just in case she got jealous.