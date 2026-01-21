'I got kicked out of my brother's wedding party. And that's just the beginning.' UPDATED 2X

I was hurt because I felt like I was very honest about what this time frame would look like for me and they had stated they were okay with it. Keep in mind I also spent money I didn’t have and time I didn’t have to help throw them a surprise engagement party that none of the bridesmaids helped with, and some didn’t even come to.

When I met with my SIL and brother I was told by SIL I owed the bridesmaids an apology. What for? I couldn’t tell you she never specified. She also told me that they have high expectations of their wedding party and the time and money that gets devoted to their wedding. Saying this while also not putting on the time and effort she should be to my own wedding btw.