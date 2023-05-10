Woman is happy to have children at her wedding, just not her SIL's kids. AITA?

One bride-to-be was stuck with a conondrum when she was planning her wedding. She was more than willing to allow her guests to bring their children, but she specifically banned her sister-in-law's kids from attending. She has nothing against her SIL or her children, but she felt that their manic energy would ruin her special day. Now, she's wondering if she has been too harsh.
My (26F) fiancé (28M) and I are still in the early stages of wedding planning, so this hasn’t been something we need to directly address yet, but I know it’s been in the back of both our minds.
My fiancé has a stepsister (late 20s F) who is married with three young children, all under ten. My fiancé did not grow up with this stepsister as their parents married after they were both out of the house, and they are not close.