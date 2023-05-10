Woman is happy to have children at her wedding, just not her SIL's kids. AITA?

How do you tell a parent that their kids are the problem?

One bride-to-be was stuck with a conondrum when she was planning her wedding. She was more than willing to allow her guests to bring their children, but she specifically banned her sister-in-law's kids from attending. She has nothing against her SIL or her children, but she felt that their manic energy would ruin her special day. Now, she's wondering if she has been too harsh.

'WIBTA if I asked one specific person not to bring their kids to my wedding?'

curlystephi

My (26F) fiancé (28M) and I are still in the early stages of wedding planning, so this hasn’t been something we need to directly address yet, but I know it’s been in the back of both our minds.