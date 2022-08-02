Woman asks if it was wrong to say 'I told you so' after kid ruined SIL's wedding

When you invite kids to weddings, you can bet on one thing, there's going to be chaos.

Reddit user u/SILISMADATME32 tried to warn her sister-in-law about an unruly nephew spoiling her upcoming wedding, but she didn't listen. As predicted, the nephew caused a ruckus and left the bride in tears.

Now, this woman is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for saying “I told you so” at my SIL and Brothers wedding?"

She writes:

I (27F) have known for SIL for three years. She’s the type of person that always needs to be right and needs to be in charge of everything. She’s very demanding as well.

My SIL’s family members are very disrespectful and rude. They don’t clean up after themselves, expect everyone to act like maids or servants around them and they think very highly of themselves. They can never be wrong and think they can do no wrong.