Groom's brother's wife goes into labor during wedding; groom is furious at him.

Stealing a bride and groom's thunder on their wedding day is tantamount to manslaughter (according to Reddit). But are there ever any exceptions to this rule?

A thunder-stolen husband came to Reddit's popular "Am I the A-hole" forum looking for validation, but got something else, instead. Here's his post with top comments:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my brother that he didn't need to share that his wife was in labor in my wedding?"

u/throwaway3167900 writes:

My wedding was days ago. My brother attended but his wife didn't. She was nearing her due date to give birth and she didn't come. The wedding was going well. Until my brother recieved a call from his MIL telling him that SIL was in labor.

He told me he was leaving, and my wife and I were fine with that, but the issue began after he had told one of the guests that she was in labor.