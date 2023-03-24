Groom's brother's wife goes into labor during wedding; groom is furious at him.

A thunder-stolen husband came to Reddit's popular "Am I the A-hole" forum looking for validation, but got something else, instead. Here's his post with top comments:
u/throwaway3167900 writes:
My wedding was days ago. My brother attended but his wife didn't. She was nearing her due date to give birth and she didn't come. The wedding was going well. Until my brother recieved a call from his MIL telling him that SIL was in labor.
He told me he was leaving, and my wife and I were fine with that, but the issue began after he had told one of the guests that she was in labor.
Word spread out and suddenly, everybody was talking about it, which disrupted the event. Even my parents started calling and there was a huge fuss which frankly, was unnecessary if my brother just left in silence or made up some excuse.