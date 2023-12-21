Mom demands daughter give her 'cherished' wedding dress to a random friend. AITA?

"AITA for not letting my mom loan my wedding dress to her friend?"

Chocolate_dinos

So I moved three hours away from home when I got married and at the time I couldn't bring all my belongings with me because we didn't have a house yet. My wedding dress among other things stayed at my moms house. We have a house now (a year later) but with a new baby I just haven't had the time to go to my mom's and pick up all my things.

Last night, my mom texted me to ask if I even wanted my dress anymore. She said she has this friend who's getting married and needed a dress and asked me if I would let her have my dress. She also said she had tried it on and it even fit her.