Man angry he spent money on Ubers and hotel for dry wedding; let's couple know. AITA?

One of my (M35) best friends (M34) got married last week. He drinks alcohol and our friend group will meet up at breweries a few times a month to hang out. His fiance, now wife, does not drink. Its never been a part of her life.
My wife and I got a hotel room by the reception space and ubered to the wedding. The ceremony occurs, we go to what's supposed to be cocktail hour and there was just soda and water. No alcohol. This was not something we knew about ahead of time.
There was a palpable buzz among our friend group at the lack of booze. A lot of us had spent money on a hotel room and ubering anticipating drinking. I'm kind of pissed.
Bride and Groom come to cocktail hour, everyone cheers, and when the bride and groom come mingle with us I ask where is the booze? His new wife chimes in saying her family does not drink and they were paying for the wedding, thus no alcohol.
I tell them we should know that ahead of time. I say i wasted money on a hotel room and ubering. I would have just driven if i'd known or maybe not even had come. The bride does not take my commentary well and implies I might have a drinking problem (I don't, I only drink with my friends).
The groom says I don't need to be such an a%^hole. I reiterate that I spent a bunch of money on something I didn't need, we all did. The bride's pissed at me and asks me to leave.
My wife and I leave, but its clear I touched a nerve. In our group chat, friends were mixed on me saying something. My wife said I wasn't wrong, but my timing was wrong. So was i the a@#hole?
South_Blackberry4953 writs:
I was going to say NAH and then I read: 'I tell them we should know that ahead of time. I say i wasted money on a hotel room and ubering. I would have just driven if i'd known or maybe not even had come.'
You said this to someone who is supposedly your best friend at his wedding? What is wrong with you? YTA. I hope he finds some better friends now!
Cursd818 writes:
I disagree, tbh. 95% of (western) weddings have alcohol. Most people I know go to a wedding because its the one night a year they're permitted to let loose. They hire a sitter, book a hotel room and uber for the purpose of celebrating the bride and groom one on one for 5/10 minutes and enjoying themselves for the other several hours.
If you want to have a dry wedding, absolutely go for it! I've been to dry weddings that are great fun, when we knew what we were walking into. But springing it on guests who don't abstain from alcohol just isn't cool.
onsereverra writes:
'I wish you had told me that this was going to be a dry wedding because I wouldn't have spent money on the hotel room and ubers if I had known I would have been sober to drive myself home' = a totally valid frustration.
PageStunning6265 writes:
Agree, but the first could have been saved for another day.
LizBert712 writes:
Or not communicated at all. What, are they going to take his advice for their next wedding?
Kasparian writes:
YTA. While I do believe this type of thing should be announced beforehand, you saying you might not have even come to the bride and groom is beyond the pale. If you were only there for an open bar, you aren’t really their friend.
Their mistake was a hosting faux pas, but you were not only a rude/hostile guest (who confronts someone about this at their wedding reception?), you were a s*&#ty friend.