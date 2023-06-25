Man angry he spent money on Ubers and hotel for dry wedding; let's couple know. AITA?

'AITA for being pissed there was no alcohol at a wedding?'

One of my (M35) best friends (M34) got married last week. He drinks alcohol and our friend group will meet up at breweries a few times a month to hang out. His fiance, now wife, does not drink. Its never been a part of her life.

My wife and I got a hotel room by the reception space and ubered to the wedding. The ceremony occurs, we go to what's supposed to be cocktail hour and there was just soda and water. No alcohol. This was not something we knew about ahead of time.

There was a palpable buzz among our friend group at the lack of booze. A lot of us had spent money on a hotel room and ubering anticipating drinking. I'm kind of pissed.