Man asks if he was wrong to ask parents to leave his wedding so he could do drugs.

Weddings are a blast. Dancing, eating, and drinking heavily while celebrating love. What happens if you don't feel comfortable with your family seeing you party at your wedding?

On a Popular Reddit thread, a man asks if he was wrong to give his family a specific time when they had to leave the wedding.

AITA for asking my parents and in-laws to leave our wedding early?

Oh, stop, OP; I'm sure you are very hip yourself.

I officially tied the knot last week! Not sure how, but I convinced the coolest guy in the world that I'm tolerable enough to tie down for life. Super shocking.

A VIP list on the top of your guest list, OP had a very exclusive wedding.

Thankfully, everyone accommodated that we didn’t want children present at our ceremony or reception. The thing that DID receive some pushback was our request that unless you were explicitly invited to stay, everyone needed to be out of the reception venue by 7pm.

Okay, I'm obsessed. It sounds like there was an orgy at this wedding.