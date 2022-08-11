Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he's wrong to cancel engagement over GF's 'joke' in front of the family.

Man asks if he's wrong to cancel engagement over GF's 'joke' in front of the family.

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 11, 2022 | 3:09 PM
ADVERTISING

Taking back an engagement is extreme, but sometimes it's necessary to save yourself a nightmare of future romantic disasters...

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to cancel his proposal, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for keeping the engagement ring and giving up asking to propose (after I proposed) in front of my parents and in-laws?

My (25F) girlfriend, Molly (26F) for the last... 6 months started with a joke that I've already made clear that I don't like. It consists of her saying "No" quickly to anything I ask. I know it sounds silly, but I ask her to get a glass of water for me, she says no and after 1 minute, I'm almost getting up, she says she's joking and gets some water.

I ask her to wash the dishes, she says no...I say I LOVE YOU, she says no...I ask her to take her clothes, she says no. Everything is joking and after 30s/1min, she does it, but she is "addicted" to doing it.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content