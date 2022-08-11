Man asks if he's wrong to cancel engagement over GF's 'joke' in front of the family.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to cancel his proposal, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My (25F) girlfriend, Molly (26F) for the last... 6 months started with a joke that I've already made clear that I don't like. It consists of her saying "No" quickly to anything I ask. I know it sounds silly, but I ask her to get a glass of water for me, she says no and after 1 minute, I'm almost getting up, she says she's joking and gets some water.
I ask her to wash the dishes, she says no...I say I LOVE YOU, she says no...I ask her to take her clothes, she says no. Everything is joking and after 30s/1min, she does it, but she is "addicted" to doing it.