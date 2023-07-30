Man calls off wedding when fiancée insists his prenup 'unfair.' UPDATED

So, recently we got into a minor argument over wedding stuff in general regarding the prenup/wedding and I was just like maybe we should just keep things how they are? Of course, she flipped.

We’ve cooled down since, and she says she still wants to make this happen, but that I need to be more open to compromise. I feel like, given the situation, I’ve compromised more than I already should have.

I talked to my brother about it and he told me I’ve compromised more than enough and to hold firm and worst case, we stay gf/bf, which is realistically probably better anyway. My sister disagrees and says I’m being a jerk for not working with her more.