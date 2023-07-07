Man calls entitled SIL a 'bridezilla' to her face, 'they're just dresses;' AITA?

While rumors of 'bridezillas' might be swirling around the family group chats, calling out a bride for her pre-wedding behavior can be a dangerous move...

Some brides might get unfairly accused to being too controlling, but forcing your future husband to sleep in the guest room because you disagreed over the cake flavor is a new level. So, when a conflicted man decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about his entitled sister-in-law stirring up family drama before her wedding, people were ready to roast her.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for calling my SIL-to-be a 'Bridezilla' to her face?

My older brother is getting married in September. His fiancé isn't exactly my favorite person. She was three years ahead of me at school and, while I hesitate to call it 'bullying' because it wasn't that serious, she and her friends definitely gave me a rough time throughout school and needless to say I've always kinda resented her a bit.