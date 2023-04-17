Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man denies terminally ill stepsister family heirloom engagement ring; AITA?

Man denies terminally ill stepsister family heirloom engagement ring; AITA?

Taylor Brown
Apr 17, 2023 | 3:33 PM
ADVERTISING

Family heirlooms can cause tension-filled feuds between competing relatives, but ultimately it's up to the person who formally inherits the item to choose what happens to it...

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about rejecting his dying stepsister's request, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for saying my terminally ill stepsister can't have my mom's engagement ring?

My mom died when I was 7. Before she died she gave my uncle, her brother, the engagement ring their grandma bought for her, to save for me, if I (20m) ever wanted to give it to a future fiancée or daughter. My dad remarried when I was 10 and his wife had two daughters.

Evelyn was 12 and Amy was 3. I am not all that close to either Evelyn or Amy, but there's no hard feelings there. Evelyn was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last month.

Her boyfriend proposed to her and she had mentioned wanting my mom's engagement ring because of how pretty it was. Her boyfriend told my dad's wife and my dad's wife told my dad.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content