Man denies terminally ill stepsister family heirloom engagement ring; AITA?

Family heirlooms can cause tension-filled feuds between competing relatives, but ultimately it's up to the person who formally inherits the item to choose what happens to it...

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about rejecting his dying stepsister's request, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for saying my terminally ill stepsister can't have my mom's engagement ring?

My mom died when I was 7. Before she died she gave my uncle, her brother, the engagement ring their grandma bought for her, to save for me, if I (20m) ever wanted to give it to a future fiancée or daughter. My dad remarried when I was 10 and his wife had two daughters.

Evelyn was 12 and Amy was 3. I am not all that close to either Evelyn or Amy, but there's no hard feelings there. Evelyn was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last month.