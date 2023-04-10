Woman rejects BF's proposal when he gives her a Zelda engagement ring. AITA?

A ring is a symbol of love and commitment.

AITA for hating my engagement ring?

SpiderSnuggles

My (33 F) boyfriend (33 M) have been together for almost 3.5 years. We had talked about getting engaged and our future together a few times and one day he asked for my ring size. I told him and confirmed whether he'd made a purchase yet or not which he hadn't.