Woman rejects BF's proposal when he gives her a Zelda engagement ring. AITA?

My (33 F) boyfriend (33 M) have been together for almost 3.5 years. We had talked about getting engaged and our future together a few times and one day he asked for my ring size. I told him and confirmed whether he'd made a purchase yet or not which he hadn't.
I was set on having a gold ring with sapphire and diamonds, inspired by the Zora Sapphire from the Zelda franchise but not exactly like it. I found several rings I loved on Etsy that were easily affordable (half a month of his salary tops) and I saved all of them in my favorites and left tab open on my phone.