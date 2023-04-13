Man refuses to help sister financially after she promotes MLM at his wedding; AITA?

We've heard of Bridezilla, relatives wearing white, exes showing up uninvited, and runaway grooms, but what about a "hey girlies I have an amazing and lucrative financial opportunity for you" presentation at the open bar? So, when a conflicted brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his sister's money problems, people were ready for the family wedding gossip.
I (29f) married my wife in October last year. Best day of my life. My (32f) sister Bianca has been in MLM for almost 3 years. She has seriously become another person since she started her "business."
We share some group chats and there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't send out catalogs, promotions and walls of text about how lucrative the opportunity is.
About the topic. It was the beginning of the wedding reception. My wife and I are talking to some of our guests when our wedding planner frantically approaches us and tells us that there is a guest handing out MLM business cards to arriving guests. Turns out it was Bianca.