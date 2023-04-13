Man refuses to help sister financially after she promotes MLM at his wedding; AITA?

Hustling your scam "business" to guests at a wedding usually isn't on the Bingo card for "things that could go wrong"...

We've heard of Bridezilla, relatives wearing white, exes showing up uninvited, and runaway grooms, but what about a "hey girlies I have an amazing and lucrative financial opportunity for you" presentation at the open bar? So, when a conflicted brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his sister's money problems, people were ready for the family wedding gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) because I don't want to help my sister financially because she promoted her MLM at my wedding?

I (29f) married my wife in October last year. Best day of my life. My (32f) sister Bianca has been in MLM for almost 3 years. She has seriously become another person since she started her "business."

We share some group chats and there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't send out catalogs, promotions and walls of text about how lucrative the opportunity is.