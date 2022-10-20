Man won't pay for or attend daughter's wedding if she invites his brother.

I'm 46M, my brother is 48M.
When I was 20, my then girlfriend cheated with my brother. I was heartbroken and pissed. I told him he's no longer my brother. Despite my request, my family didn't cut him off, so I told them that I will never again be in the same place as he is. If they wish to invite us both, then they should just invite him as I am the one giving ultimatum.
My daughter is getting married in spring next year. In our culture both parents are paying for the wedding, 50/50. Unexpectedly, my daughter sat me down and told me that she will be inviting my brother and his family (he married my cheating ex).
Apparently, she was seeing them for the last 4 years and built a relationship behind my back. She even wants her cousin to be some kind of flower girl.