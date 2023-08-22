Man says, 'this is my bachelor party, make it rain,' best friend calls him a 'groomzilla.' AITA?

However, he insists on adding another club event with a table reservation which would cost each person at least $500 to join. I tell him we should probably skip this and be mindful of everyone’s budget. He says “it’s my bachelor party I’m going to go out no matter what, people can stay in the hotel if they don’t want to spend money.'

I say “that’s rude, why don’t we do something everyone can participate in since all your friends are flying out for you and already spending so much.” He says “I don’t care” and ends up going out that last night when we do go to Vegas.