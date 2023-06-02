Someecards Logo
Man asks if he was wrong to stay at bro's wedding after his crying wife was kicked out.

Amy Goldberg
Jun 2, 2023 | 10:43 AM
'AITA for not leaving my brother's wedding with my crying wife when she was kicked out?'

My brother (26m) got married last Saturday. There are three of us in total - I'm the oldest (27m), the newlywed is the middle child, and our little brother is 21.

At one point, I hated Middle Brother's partner. The two of them had bonded over some rough times they had both experienced and were self-medicating together. My brother wasn't using anything hard himself, and I don't think his partner was ever properly addicted to anything, but I had gotten word that I needed to look out for him.

I made it known I didn't approve of the relationship and thought he was a bad influence. My brother and I didn't speak without arguing for probably a good two years.

That's all changed now. His partner has been sober for many years and has become a close friend of mine and our little brother. We both gave speeches at the wedding, and in Little Brother's speech he said, 'I can say there's four [our last name] brothers now instead of just three.' It was a very touching sentiment.

Sources: Reddit
