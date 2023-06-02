Man asks if he was wrong to stay at bro's wedding after his crying wife was kicked out.

'AITA for not leaving my brother's wedding with my crying wife when she was kicked out?'

My brother (26m) got married last Saturday. There are three of us in total - I'm the oldest (27m), the newlywed is the middle child, and our little brother is 21.

At one point, I hated Middle Brother's partner. The two of them had bonded over some rough times they had both experienced and were self-medicating together. My brother wasn't using anything hard himself, and I don't think his partner was ever properly addicted to anything, but I had gotten word that I needed to look out for him.

I made it known I didn't approve of the relationship and thought he was a bad influence. My brother and I didn't speak without arguing for probably a good two years.