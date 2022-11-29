Man gets called AH for the way he tells bro' his 'miracle baby' isn't invited to wedding.

"AITA for using flash cards to explain to my brother and his wife why they can't bring their rainbow baby to my wedding?"

My fiancee (F) and I (M) are getting married. We've decided wedding's gonna be child-free. No hate towards children just to keep it more organized and contained.

My brother 'Chris' (M) and his wife (F) have a 3yo son who everyone calls "miracle baby" or "rainbow baby." He came after several failed pregnancies that lasted for years.

When they found out that my nephew was included in the no children rule; they tried to convince me to make an exception for him. Chris told me his son is a miracle baby and his presence at the wedding will bring "blessings" for me and my fiancee.

I refused and said no, the wedding is child-free. His wife kept sending my fiancee pics of my nephew when he was months old (what that mean??). I told them no, and to stop.