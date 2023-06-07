Man not invited to family wedding because of his past 'chronic infidelity.' AITA?

One man wrote to Reddit complaining that his wife's family had intentionally and maliciously excluded him from an upcoming wedding. At first, readers were sympathetic. But, when they asked for more information as to why he wasn't invited, their opinions immediately and drastically changed.
Last weekend my (34m) wife (35f) received an invitation to her eldest sister's wedding.
The invitation states that she and our three children are invited with no mention of me e.g '4 seats have been reserved in honor of wife, child, child, and child'.
I was insulted and thought my wife would agree that that is rude but after she spoke to her mother to clarify if I really wasn't invited she said she is still planning to attend.
I said it wouldn't be fair for her to go without me and that I don't give consent for my children to go without their father.
She said I'm being unreasonable as her nieces and nephews will be there and it's a big family event.
My argument is that if it's so important the whole family attends then I should be invited. If not then it can't be that important and she shouldn't go. Who's the a**hole here?
Before OP nukes his comments, here's why he's not invited:
'Nothing like that. There was an issue of chronic infidelity on my part that we have dealt with as a couple and moved forward from.
Around that time they also decided they didn't like an arrangement my wife and I had which is that she worked for my company off the books. My business now makes enough to pay her a salary so that's not an issue anymore but things were difficult when trying to get the business off the ground.'
I like how you slip in 'chronic infidelity' like it is something you talked to your doctor about, they gave you a prescription and now you have to watch your diet a little bit and that's that.
YTA this is called consequences of your actions. You got your wife to move passed it. Her family has not.
You should have kept your mouth shut to your SIL. What drama did she cause that required your input? If it wasn’t about you, stfu. Because you haven’t earned your spot back I to the family after what you did. If it WAS, about you, way to go for somehow still causing strife in the family.
If you give a sh*t about your wife, you would be working HARD to not cause trouble in the family. What you did wasn’t a single incident to be forgotten. You knowingly and intentionally did harm over a course of months if not years.
Now, you want to punish your wife by ruining a family wedding. You want to take the children away to punish everyone you e caused harm to. The kids likely want to be at this wedding but all you can think of is yourself and your petty plan to make sure no one ever forgets what an a**hole you are.
Let them go to the wedding. Find something else to do that day that doesn’t include cheating. Start showing your wife that her happiness matters to you and stop proving everyone right as to why you should be excluded from this wedding.
YTA. You're a cheater. Actions have consequences, you need to learn to live with yours. I wouldn't want you at my wedding either.
he mentioned 'chronic infidelity on his side' but still thinks everyone else are a**holes but him, for being excluded from wife's family events. how dense can OP be.. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ his wife forgave him and accepted him as the trash that he is and this went up to his head apparently. now he thinks he's high and mighty.
WHAAAT. You serially cheated on your wife whilst simultaneously leaving her in a vulnerable financial situation and you can’t see why they might not trust you and want to have you around. The fact you can’t understand why they’re still wary and upset with you shows that you’re so tone deaf that I doubt any counseling will reassure them long term. YTA.
I was going to say everyone sucks here a little until I found out the little gem you forgot to include - the reason they don't want you there. YTA for cheating, for not getting why you're not wanted, for not accepting the consequences, for not telling the full story.
ETA okay I get it I'm in the wrong, I'll let my kids go. Everyone can stop hounding me about old mistakes that I've already thoroughly repented for.