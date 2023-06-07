Man not invited to family wedding because of his past 'chronic infidelity.' AITA?

Context is everything.

One man wrote to Reddit complaining that his wife's family had intentionally and maliciously excluded him from an upcoming wedding. At first, readers were sympathetic. But, when they asked for more information as to why he wasn't invited, their opinions immediately and drastically changed.

'AITA for telling my wife she shouldn't attend a family wedding if I'm not invited'

PutThen9960

Last weekend my (34m) wife (35f) received an invitation to her eldest sister's wedding.

The invitation states that she and our three children are invited with no mention of me e.g '4 seats have been reserved in honor of wife, child, child, and child'.

I was insulted and thought my wife would agree that that is rude but after she spoke to her mother to clarify if I really wasn't invited she said she is still planning to attend.