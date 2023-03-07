Man wears 'Corpse Bride' bridal gown to surprise wedding, 'I was really confused.'

Oops...is it bad to dress as a dead bride to an intimate backyard nuptial event? So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his friend's awkward themed wedding disguised as an engagement party, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
So my friend (20F) and I (19M) have been friends for a few years and she recently got engaged. A week ago I got a DM from her for a small costume party she was hosting as a celebration for her getting engaged. I asked if there was a theme and she said there wasn’t. I’m a cosplayer so I had a lot of choices.
I didn’t want to rock up in an anime cosplay, so I thought it would be funny to go to an engagement party as the Corpse Bride. I arrived at her house yesterday and everything seemed normal. A few people complemented my costume and I was having a lot of fun.