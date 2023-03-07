Man wears 'Corpse Bride' bridal gown to surprise wedding, 'I was really confused.'

Everyone knows the code of wedding etiquette 101 that specifically demands that guests avoid wearing white lace gowns and zombie eye makeup, but what if you didn't know you were going to a wedding?

Oops...is it bad to dress as a dead bride to an intimate backyard nuptial event? So, when a conflicted wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his friend's awkward themed wedding disguised as an engagement party, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wearing a wedding dress at a wedding?

So my friend (20F) and I (19M) have been friends for a few years and she recently got engaged. A week ago I got a DM from her for a small costume party she was hosting as a celebration for her getting engaged. I asked if there was a theme and she said there wasn’t. I’m a cosplayer so I had a lot of choices.