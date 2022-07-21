Man asks if it's wrong to skip brother's wedding because he lied for two years.

Family should love each other unconditionally, but we know all too well the realities of sibling rivalry. Since Cain and Abel, brothers have been at odds, and in 2022, things are no different.

Reddit user u/1231throwawayaccount is so angry at his brother over a two-year-long deception and betrayal that he's refusing to even attend his wedding.

His family thinks he's overreacting, so now he's asking the internet "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for refusing to attend my brother's wedding?"

He writes:​​​​​​

So as the title gives away my(19M) brother(22, we'll call him Jay) is getting married to his girlfriend (21, we'll call her Grey) of a couple of years. From everything I've heard of her, she's great, kind, makes him more happy than I've ever seen him and I was ecstatic that he was getting married...until I learned that she was my ex.