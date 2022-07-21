Man asks if it's wrong to skip brother's wedding because he lied for two years.

Reddit user u/1231throwawayaccount is so angry at his brother over a two-year-long deception and betrayal that he's refusing to even attend his wedding.
He writes:
So as the title gives away my(19M) brother(22, we'll call him Jay) is getting married to his girlfriend (21, we'll call her Grey) of a couple of years. From everything I've heard of her, she's great, kind, makes him more happy than I've ever seen him and I was ecstatic that he was getting married...until I learned that she was my ex.
Me and Grey dated for around 6 months when I was 17 and she was 19, the age gap wasn't a problem for us and we got along just fine, but she kept bringing up me always being busy and I kept apologizing and saying I can't be available all the time, but she wasn't really having any of it and broke things off.