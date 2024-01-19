Man's fiancée threatens to call off wedding unless her parents move in with them. AITA? UPDATED

Some background into our relationship, we met six years ago. There were literally zero issues with us dating, when it came to some sort of conflict we sat down, explained both of our sides like adults, and generally fixed the problem. We've rarely gotten into arguments, and have the same end goals in life, children, grow old together, die be buried next to each other, and have fun whenever we can.

I've always had an incredibly distant relationship with her parents, when she introduced me to them they both stated they 'didn't like me' to my face, and thought I 'wasn't good enough.' Her father even said 'not in my lifetime.' When I asked for his permission to marry his daughter, which I stated the only reason I was doing it was for an olive branch.