Groom wants man to be disabled sister's fake date, 'she loves Asians.' UPDATED

One man was confused when he was told he wouldn't be allowed to bring his girlfriend to his friend's wedding. He assumed that all of the groomsmen had been told the same thing. When he found out he was the only one not allowed to bring a plus one, he was even more confused.

Turns out, it was because his friend and his bride wanted him to pretend to be the date of the bride's developmentally disabled sister. He was very uncomfortable and felt like it would be cruel to lie to her. When he found out why they chose him, he decided their friendship was over.

'WIBTA for dropping out of a wedding when it’s two weeks away?'

connectiondude747

I’m 29, male, and have a long term girlfriend of three years, Hannah.