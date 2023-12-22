Woman learns ex-fiancé is getting married at their venue 6 months after breakup. AITA?

As luck would have it I ran into a woman I had briefly dated and it just had not worked out due to her taking a job out of province. I asked her out for coffee and we caught up. She had just moved back to her old company.

She is an only child and she hated being far away from her parents. She actually got a bigger raise by leaving her employer, moving to New Brunswick for two years and then coming back than she would have if she had just stayed local.

It was such an easy conversation we basically started dating immediately. I was 100% honest and told her that I had just dumped my ex about two months earlier and why. She said she understood and that she had thought about me a fair bit while she was gone.