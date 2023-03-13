Matron of honor shares wedding planner horror story of 'exhausting 72 hours.'

Holding the bride's dress when she goes to the bathroom? Sure. Organizing the entire ceremony and setting the head table? Hard pass. So, when a tired matron of honor decided to share the cautionary tale of a nightmare wedding day, the petty people of "Wedding Shaming" were ready to hear all of the juicy gossip.
Let me just start out by saying my best friend was my maid of honor and we have known each other since 4th grade. Going into the weekend I knew things wouldn’t go as planned (she is unorganized), but it was an absolute trainwreck.
Not only did I have to stuff the bridesmaid gift bags myself, my husband is apparently a taxi driver as he had to haul the bride and groom around town leading up to the wedding day. He wasn’t even a groomsman (which btw, there were 8 of them).