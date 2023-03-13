Matron of honor shares wedding planner horror story of 'exhausting 72 hours.'

Being in a bridal party often requires a long list of tedious rose gold-infused tasks, but expecting your bridesmaids to be your free day-of coordinators is crossing a line...

Holding the bride's dress when she goes to the bathroom? Sure. Organizing the entire ceremony and setting the head table? Hard pass. So, when a tired matron of honor decided to share the cautionary tale of a nightmare wedding day, the petty people of "Wedding Shaming" were ready to hear all of the juicy gossip.

The most exhausting 72 hours of my life as matron of honor...

Let me just start out by saying my best friend was my maid of honor and we have known each other since 4th grade. Going into the weekend I knew things wouldn’t go as planned (she is unorganized), but it was an absolute trainwreck.