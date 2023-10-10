MIL sabotages wedding, makes groom cry, bride refuses to forgive her. AITA?

After the ceremony she sits, sulking in the garden. My partner is visibly upset and doesn't know why she's upset. He asks her if she's OK and she says she's fine. The meal was the most uncomfortable thing... she walked around the room until she has to sit down at the top table with us at the last minute.

Then, she makes a comment about the food saying, "oh guess I'll be veggie as it won't be halal," despite us making sure all the food was halal and making sure to let everyone know in advance. She was asking why she was sat next to the groom and not his dad. She would not speak to my parents, she would not not smile in any photos. She left around 10pm after not dancing and barely chatting to guests.