MOH walks out of wedding because bride changed her hairstyle for 'controlling' groom.

The next morning, as I was leaving my hotel room, I bumped into Kate leaving her room which was across the hall. I didnt think she’d stay, but the wedding was an hour away from where we live.

She said she didn’t want to talk to me anymore because she wasted a lot money to be apart of my big day just to be kicked out the morning of. I told her she didn’t have to leave. I just wanted her to respect the choices I make and respect my now husband as well.

She said that I did actually tell her to leave. My wedding party is on my side. But we have some mutual friends who think what I did was wrong, especially considering the money she put into the bachelorette party and some of my center pieces.