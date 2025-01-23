'I (MOH) just found out the bride talked trash behind my back the entire wedding day.' UPDATED

'I (MOH) just found out the bride talked sh!t behind my back the entire wedding day (but still had me plan/pay for everything)'

I was asked to be MOH by a friend of mine who I’ve had a rocky past with. She doesn’t really have anyone close in her life that lasts longer than a few years, and she also changes jobs every few months, because she is HIGH CONFLICT and causes drama constantly.

She thrives off of it. In hindsight - i should have said no. Especially knowing this was her and the grooms third engagement (so off/on). But i agreed and took everything so seriously.

Bridezilla was an understatement. She changed the members of the bridal party five times so I constantly had to track down new people. Her bridal shower HAD to be at this one very specific country club that was EXPENSIVE.