MOH's wedding speech makes guests 'physically cringe,' 'the whole room went silent.'

So, when a shocked and stunned wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about a tense MOH speech, people were eager to hear all the juicy details.
I recently attended a wedding with my boyfriend. It was his male cousin getting married. The wedding itself started off fine. We had heard rumors that their was some drama among the brides party particularly with the maid of honor which was the bride's older sister.
Anyway they have a nice ceremony, nice cocktail hour and we all sit down to eat. Here’s where it gets good.
The first two speeches from the best man and the bride's father are fine. Nothing crazy just your standard speech at a wedding. Then comes the maid of honor. She walks up to the front and grabs the mic.
First thing she says is “I didn’t write anything down I figured I’d wing it” which at first I thought okay whatever works for you but my boyfriend felt it showed she didn’t care enough to put the effort in.
Anyway she then says “honestly we’ve heard enough about my sister for one day. I’m a little sick of it.'
Then proceeds to go off thanking both parties and a few others. Doesn’t say a word about her sister (the bride) or the groom. She then ends the speech by saying “can’t wait to meet the little one.”
The whole room went silent. Apparently the bride was 6 weeks along and only her sister knew. Not even her parents. The bride looks mortified.
The rumors we heard after were that the maid of honor couldn’t stand to not be the center of attention during events so she just had to be the one to tell everyone that her sister was pregnant. It was such an awkward after party.
tookuayl said:
There’s a reason people wait until the second trimester to announce their pregnancy.
ninasymone44 said:
I have an older sister like this and this is why she will not be in my wedding. She’s my only sister unfortunately and I don’t have any friends who are in a position to be a bridesmaid so I’m standing with no bridal party at all.
I’d rather do that than risk her humiliating me because she can’t get over her pathetic older sister jealousy syndrome.
GrammyGH said:
Sounds like an older sis with a lot of jealousy issues.
Same_Independent_393 said:
I usually love second-hand embarrassment, it's one of my favorite types of comedy. But this would be far too much, I'd have to die with everyone else.
wwmercwithamouth said:
Wow and just like that their relationship is ruined, probably forever. How hard is it to shut up and smile for one day...
tryin2getstronger said:
Looks like Maid of Honor won't be getting the 'Aunty' upgrade. How incredibly selfish of her.
NervousQuokka said:
Hope there was an open bar.
It's so easy to just smile and celebrate your sister on her special day without stealing the spotlight in the most awkward and violating way possible.