MOH wants to back out of friend's hasty wedding, 'you've been dating 2 months.' AITA?

Unfortunately, the loss of the friend's group left her depressed and she traded weed for harder drugs and a toxic community. She was in and out of rehab and ODed because her mental health had tanked so hard.

I quickly became her built in therapist and voice of reason and literally the only person to stick with her consistently. She calls me her best friend, but to honest I'm not. I used to be an amazing friend to her.

Checking in regularly, supporting her in her journey to sobriety, helping her advocate for herself with her therapist and doctors, knocking some sense in her when she stuck around some toxic relationships, but recently...I've stopped.

I'm tired. Life happened to me, and I noticed when I stopped checking in, she ceased contact. Until I got the call.