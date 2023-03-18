Mom pays $150,000 for son's wedding, bride won't let her invite family. AITA?

One mother offered to foot the $150,000 bill for her son's wedding. All she asked, was that she was allowed to invite a few people. This was a surprising nonstarter for the bride.
I 54f have 3 kids, the one pertaining to this post is 26m we'll call him Caleb. Caleb has been with his fiance Ashley 26f for 4 years and they recently got engaged. I have offered to pay for their wedding, with two stipulations
1. They use a wedding planner- I feel this is essential due to the size of the event and the amount of money going into it.
2. I have 8 people I'm inviting (older relatives that I'm close with) They both agreed to a wedding planner and said they will look for one that they feel comfortable with. The issue is Ashley does not want me to be able to invite anyone.