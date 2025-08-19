'My mom said my wedding was 'just okay' at my twin’s wedding — and she still doesn’t know she’s no longer welcome in our home.' UPDATED

The unexpected twist: The day after my mom said she wanted to talk with my aunt before speaking to us again, my aunt texted me out of the blue:

“Call me when you have a minute to talk. No one knows I am reaching out to you so please don’t mention it.” I called her, and we had an incredibly validating conversation.

She’s been through almost the exact same dynamic with their mom and with my mom — constant comparisons, disapproval of her spouse, judgment about her life choices. She told me my mom has never taken genuine accountability or given a real apology, and likely never will.