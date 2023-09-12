Mom refuses to attend bio daughter's wedding because she won't invite her stepsister. AITA?

Maybe your doing your daughter a favor by not attending her wedding. She doesn’t need someone who can’t put her first on one of her most important days. YTA. I hope your daughter goes NC. Shouldn’t be a big deal since you have your step daughter.

Different_Wonder4203

Sorry OP, YTA. There is a say in weddings "Guests do not invite". It's your daughter's right to invite who she feels confident with and even if you disagree it's not your place to question this. Its the "then there is no point in me attending" for me. If you don't see the issue here, then there is nothing more to say.

HigherThanShitttt