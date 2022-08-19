Groom asks if he's wrong for siding with his mom instead of his 'Bridezilla' fiancée.

No one wants to be caught in the middle of a feud between their mom and their future wife, but that's the situation Reddit user u/TalkAccording8509 has found himself in.

His fiancée is furious that his mom has decided to get married 2 weeks before they're due to walk down the aisle. This groom-to-be ended up siding with his mom, but now he's asking the internet:

"AITA (Am I The A**hole) for calling my fiancee a bridezilla and thinking it is ok for my mom to get married two weeks before us?"

He writes:

So I'm currently stuck in the middle of my mom and my future wife, and while I know I should really be on my fiancee's side, I'm kind of on my moms.

My fiance and I have been planning our wedding for a year, and my mom got engaged five months ago. The venue she liked had an opening two weeks before our wedding, so she took it.